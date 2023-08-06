Thunderstorms forecast for Baltimore region over next few days

The short reprieve from excessive heat and stormy weather may be coming to an end.

The National Weather Service says scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected after 5 p.m. Sunday and continuing into early Monday as a weather system coming up through Virginia and West Virginia makes its way north and east.

“Maryland could see some storms tonight, but the big show will be tomorrow,” said Chesnea Skeen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Sterling, Virginia, on Sunday morning.

The forecast comes as Beyoncé prepares for a 7 p.m. outdoor performance on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover.

Monday’s storms are expected to bring damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes to the Baltimore-Washington region, according to an alert from the weather service.

Dry start to the day, then scattered showers & storms move in late this afternoon. A few strong storms possible west of US-15.



Monday: Severe storms likely in the afternoon/evening. Main threats are damaging winds, large hail, & a couple tornadoes. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/2lGelxZLD8 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 6, 2023

The weather service predicts partly sunny skies with a high near 89 on Monday, with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, after 2 p.m.

Torrential rains could cause flash flooding in both the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metro areas.

“We’re thinking that with how we’ve been in a drought recently, the rain tonight should be beneficial. But depending on how much rain we get, flooding could be a concern tomorrow,” Skeen said.

Thunderstorms are also possible after 11 a.m. Tuesday, but forecasters predict lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures as the storms move north. High temperatures should return by Wednesday and stick around, with scattered storms also possible through next weekend.

This story could be updated