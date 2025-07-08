After a two-day search, authorities on Monday located the body of a Severna Park man who had been hiking in Shenandoah National Park.

Search teams located Robert “Bob” Bieri, 61, not far from where he was last seen hiking off-trail near Lewis Falls, according to the National Park Service. The area in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Northern Virginia is near a trail that ends in a waterfall.

Bieri was first reported missing on Saturday, according to the National Park Service, which prompted a full-scale search by that evening.

The search was led by the Shenandoah National Park, with teams from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local fire departments, Virginia State Police and local trail clubs.

Shenandoah National Park is over 200,000 acres of protected land, featuring wetlands, waterfalls and rocky peaks covered in sprawling forests. About a two-hour drive from Baltimore, the park is a beloved spot for hiking and other outdoor recreation.