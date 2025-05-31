Anne Arundel County health officials warn against swimming and urge using caution if fishing in the Patapsco River after 21 million gallons of sewage from Baltimore City recently overflowed into it.

The partially-treated wastewater from Baltimore’s Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant seeped into the headwaters of the Patapsco River to the mouth of Bodkin Creek, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced Friday.

The department was notified of the overflow on Thursday at 11 p.m. and has since issued a weeklong health advisory urging against direct contact with the water.

Anne Arundel County beaches are typically under a no-contact, no-swimming advisory for 48 hours after rainfall — and as of Friday night, the area is also under tornado and flash flood warnings. The recent wastewater overflow has now extended those advisories even further.

Anne Arundel County health officials encourage fishers to wear gloves and, if they come in contact with the water, to wash their hands with soap and warm water. The Patapsco River is home to redbreast sunfish, rock bass and smallmouth bass among other types of fish, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant serves about 450,000 from Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties, according to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works. The facility has enhanced nutrient removal, chlorination and de-chlorination and is tasked with removing pollutants from incoming wastewater without doing any environmental harm to the Patapsco River and Chesapeake Bay aquatic life.

A 2021 report from Blue Water Baltimore, an environmental nonprofit, found high levels of bacteria in Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant’s effluent pipe and revealed that the plant discharged more pollution than what they are permitted to from July 2020-April 2021.

In 2023, Baltimore City was hit with a $4.75 million fine over operations at Patapsco and Back River wastewater treatment plants and entered a consent decree that required them to hold annual public meetings on progress, replace and repair equipment and submit quarterly reports.