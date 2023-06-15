Celebrate The Banner’s one-year anniversary with FREE unlimited access June 14-15. Subscribe to local journalism that makes a difference for just $1.

‘I just want my baby home’: Incoming Morgan State freshman missing from Philadelphia home

CBS Baltimore Staff

Published 6/15/2023 9:53 a.m. EST, Updated 6/15/2023 10:44 a.m. EST

An 18-year-old Philadelphia girl who is planning on attending college at Morgan State in the Fall has been missing since June 5, according to police.
An 18-year-old Philadelphia girl who is planning on attending college at Morgan State in the fall has been missing since June 5, according to police. (CBS Philadelphia)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

An 18-year-old Philadelphia girl who is planning on attending college at Morgan State University in the fall has been missing since June 5, according to police.

Shalaya Porter missed her high school graduation at Motivation High School in Philadelphia, and police are still searching for her, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Police said Porter was reported missing on June 5. She was reportedly last seen in the 4600 block of Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia.

“I just want my baby home,” her mother Kaleia Porter told CBS Philadelphia.

She is described by police as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. She also has a nose piercing.

Her family told CBS Philadelphia they don’t know where Porter could be.

“We just don’t know,” her aunt Felicia Hill said. “That’s the thing that’s killing us the most. The why and the don’t knows, and things like that.”

Hill said Porter was excited about graduating high school and going to college, and leaving like this is out of her character.

“She was looking forward to graduating and looking forward to going to college and looking forward to living life and moving on to her next chapter,” Hill said. “This is completely out of character when it comes to her. She don’t go this long without calling her mom or contacting her friends.”

Anyone with any information Porter’s whereabouts should call Philadelphia police at 215-686-3183 or 911.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.