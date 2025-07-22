Sheetz, a beloved all-in-one gas station, restaurant and convenience store chain, will open a second location in Harford county this Thursday at 8 a.m.

Known for its made-to-order food, including mozzarella sticks, mac-and-cheese bites and sandwiches, the store will be located at 1915 N. Fountain Green Road, the first in Bel Air.

Altoona-based Sheetz opened its first locations in Anne Arundel County in June and in Baltimore County last September. The other Harford County store is in Joppatowne.

Customers who stop by for the grand opening day can get a free self-serve coffee or soda. The store will also be collecting nonperishable food to donate to the Maryland Food Bank.

Grand opening festivities will start outside the store at 9 a.m., according to Sheetz. Anyone who brings a nonperishable food item to donate between 9-11 a.m. will get a Sheetz-branded thermal bag.

They will also have a chance of scoring free Sheetz for a year in the form of a $2,500 gift card. No purchase or donation is necessary to win, the company said.

The Bel Air store will employ about 30 people, according to a press release. The company operates more than 790 stores, with 39 in Maryland. Many of the stores are in the central and western parts of the state, including Frederick, Hagerstown and Cumberland.