Six Flags in Bowie won’t host the hallmark Fright Fest this spooky season, company officials confirmed, marking the end of a long-running Halloween tradition as the amusement park prepares to close for good in November.

Kristin Fitzgerald, a company spokesperson, said the park — once known as the Thrill Capital of D.C. — is focusing on daytime activities for the whole family in its farewell season.

“Our goal is to provide a family-friendly and memorable final fall season of operation,” Fitzgerald said in an email. “We understand that change can sometimes be challenging, and we deeply appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our guests.”

So no more haunted houses, scare zones or rides after sundown at the Prince George’s County amusement park. Passholders were recently notified via email, Fitzgerald said. The email also included a ticket to visit Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, a roughly 2½-hour drive from Baltimore.

Other amusement parks within driving distance that offer Halloween fun are Kings Dominion in Virginia and Pennsylvania’s Dorney Park. Fitzgerald said that 2026 season passholders for either of those parks or Six Flags Great Adventure will receive unlimited admission to Fright Fests and to the Halloween Haunt events at Kings Dominion and Dorney Park.

And there will still be Kids BOO Fest, which will kick off Sept. 13 and every Saturday and Sunday until the park’s closing. The kid-friendly Halloween festivities typically last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include a trick-or-treat trail, the BOO-Yeah! Parade, Not-So-Scary Storytime and a hay maze.

In May, Six Flags America announced that it would close its Bowie location and its accompanying waterpark, Hurricane Harbor. The 500-acre park in Prince George’s County was no longer a “strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Richard A. Zimmerman, president and CEO of Six Flags, said in a news release. The park had about 70 full-time associates, and those eligible will receive benefits and severance, officials said in the news release.