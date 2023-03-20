Family, community mourn 3 children after tragic West Baltimore fire

In West Baltimore, a front yard filled with balloons, candles and memories stands as a somber reminder of the tragic fire that claimed the lives of three young children, including 7-year-old Skye Blue.

CBS Baltimore spoke exclusively with Skye’s grieving father, Michael Blue.

As the family mourns, the community recalls the three children, who were cousins and siblings ages 1, 2 and 7. Blue expressed his immense grief for his daughter, Skye, and her cousins.

Two days after the early morning screams woke neighbors on Brighton Street, workers navigated through the heartbreaking scene of balloons, candles, and burned toys, marking the site where the children’s lives were lost in the house fire.

Blue, who lives around the corner, received the fateful call early Saturday morning.

“I actually live around the corner from Skye, so I got the call early in the morning, like around 3:30 in the morning and I got that call and that was it after that,” Blue said.

Skye, along with her 1- and 2-year-old cousins, Nasir and Kash, died less than an hour after being transported to the hospital. Two adults were hospitalized but survived.

Neighbors remember the children playing in the front yard, and Blue shared that he had just seen them last week.

“I been around the two young boys before, very nice little young boys, you know, very energetic very full of energy — just getting started in life,” Blue said. “I just saw them last week, we were just over on their porch last week, you know, all of us, so it’s just crazy that it all happened like this.”

Reflecting on his relationship with his daughter, Blue fondly reminisced about their bond.

“She was full of life, always smiling always wanted to dance, loved all her brothers and sisters, grandmothers and aunts, she was a daddy’s girl, man. … she was everything a father could want in a little girl, you know?” Blue said.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Blue was a second grader at Belmont Elementary School, according to a letter sent to families from the school’s principal Tiffany Etheridge following the fire.

“This death is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for the entire school, especially our students,” it said, adding that crisis responders were at the school Monday to “provide counseling and support to students and staff members.”

“These individuals may be in the building over the next several days to assist our school community,” the letter said.

Now, all Blue has left are the memories of his daughter. He said he’s hurting and has questions about why his daughter and her two cousins are no longer here.

“Only question I have is what is Baltimore City going to do with the old houses with all of these dried up wires that’s starting these fires in the middle of the night?” Blue said.

Blue said he had one last message for his baby girl.

“I love you shorty, I’m sorry I couldn’t be there for you — I’ll see you when I get there, alright?” Blue said.