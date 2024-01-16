A snow storm over the Baltimore region is expected to break into freezing drizzle that could cause slippery travel and pockets of disruptions. Several school districts will be closed or delayed on Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is expected to lift at 10 a.m. for Frederick, Carroll, Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford and Cecil counties.

Leftover snow showers are likely through about 7 a.m.

There is the potential for light freezing rain and drizzle for a few hours this morning. The best chance of this happening is between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. While the freezing rain won’t be heavy, it could produce a light glaze of ice and provide treacherous driving conditions, especially on untreated surfaces.

WIND: When the snow is falling, the wind looks light out of the north 5 to 10 mph. Blowing and drifting do not look like a problem. Late this afternoon and evening will turn windy and even colder, but by then, snow will have ended.

TEMPERATURES: Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees while the snow is falling. Road chemicals are very effective in these types of temperatures. Untreated surfaces will be slippery, but treated surfaces will be wet or lightly slushy. Temperatures will fall into the teens Tuesday night with wind-chills in the single digits.

IMPACTS: Tuesday morning's commute will be much slower than normal given possible icy conditions and leftover snow on secondary roads. The evening commute should be better, but cold and wind are to be expected. Any leftover untreated surfaces will turn icy as temperatures plunge and we'll be concerned about a refreeze Tuesday evening and night with any leftover standing snow or melted snow from earlier in the day.

Road treatment chemicals work best with temperatures above 20°F. Therefore, any leftover snow/melted snow on roads/sidewalks will turn to ice even if treated tonight. It’s important people clear this snow off their driveways, sidewalks, paths, etc so Wednesday morning isn’t so slippery. Winds will help dry many surfaces out, so hopefully this won’t be a widespread issue Wednesday morning.

The snow will be ideal for sledding and snowball-making. There won’t be too much of it (not expecting more than 4″) to remove, so it will not be dangerous to shovel.

Snow showers and freezing drizzle tapers off by lunchtime. Partial clearing, windy and very cold during the afternoon. Temperatures falling into the 20s. Wind-chills falling into the teens by evening.

Rest of the week

Very cold, but quiet weather is likely Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will be the colder day, despite sunshine, with highs near 30, but wind-chills mainly in the teens. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s.

Another chance of snow is possible on Friday. It’s still too early to know if this storm will be more of a nuisance or deliver a more potentially significant snowfall. We’ll have clearer information about this snow potential as the week evolves. Stay tuned.

