A new speed camera near an elementary school in Glen Burnie is going live Thursday, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Installed near Oakwood Elementary in the 300 block of Oak Manor Drive, the new camera represents an expansion of the county’s efforts to curtail dangerous driving.

Anne Arundel officials in April touted the installation of six new speed cameras near schools and the activation of the first two red light cameras in the county in May.

The additional speed camera in Glen Burnie brings to 27 the number of such devices countywide, with most installed near schools, but some also positioned in neighborhoods.

Officials plan to install speed cameras in at least 14 more school zones and red light cameras at eight more intersections.

Once officials activate the camera near Oakwood Elementary on Thursday, it will begin snapping pictures of speeders’ license plates from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Following a 15-day warning period, the county will begin issuing $40 citations for those traveling above the posted speed limit by 12 mph or more.