Speed cameras on the Jones Falls Expressway (Interstate 83) recently moved and 24/7 enforcement for driving over the speed limit began Monday.

The northbound camera moved to the Mouth Washington area, near Smith Avenue, and the southbound camera moved near the highway’s exit at West North Avenue, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said.

Motorists driving 12 mph over the 50 mph speed limit risk getting a speeding citation in the mail and a $40 fine.

This citation enforcement comes after a 15-day grace period when Mayor Brandon Scott first announced the moves earlier this month .

The cameras were originally installed in March 2022 near the W. 41st Street bridge and citations began in July that year. In the three years since the cameras were installed, the city has issued 585,000 citations, according to Scott, with the number of tickets issued declining each year.

The cameras were installed after Baltimore City saw 70 and 51 fatal car crashes in 2020 and 2021 respectively, according to data from the Maryland Department of State Police. In 2022, when the cameras were installed, deadly car collisions in Baltimore dropped to 49 and lowered again in 2023 to 46, according to state data.