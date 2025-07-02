Speed cameras in two Anne Arundel County school zones went online Wednesday.

The county activated cameras near Chesapeake High School, located on Mountain Road in Pasadena, and Glen Burnie High School, which is on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

Though the cameras went live Wednesday, the county will not begin issuing citations for speeding in those zones until a 15-day warning period lapses.

After that, the cameras will snap pictures of speeding vehicles’ license plates between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The owners of vehicles caught traveling 12 or more miles per hour over the speed limit will be issued $40 citations.

The new cameras in Pasadena and Glen Burnie represent a further expansion of the county’s efforts to make its roads safer, bringing to 29 the number of locations with speed cameras. Most are near schools, but some are in neighborhoods.

Anne Arundel plans to add speed cameras in 13 more school zones, from Tracy’s Landing to Glen Burnie, according to the Police Department.

The county also activated its first two red light cameras in May, at the intersections near Arundel Mills Mall and in Severn, with plans to install eight more red light cameras.