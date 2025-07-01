On any given day throughout the greater Baltimore region, an estimated 2,500 or more residents experience homelessness.

In an effort to reduce that number, St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore is opening a 236-bed shelter Tuesday in suburban Rossville at the Eastern Family Resource Center on the Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center campus.

“This is an exciting time for St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore, as this expansion represents a crucial step forward in our ongoing efforts to reduce the incidence and duration of homelessness for Baltimore County residents,” said St. Vincent’s President and CEO John Schiavone.

Previously, the site was operated by the Community Assistance Network and provided 220 emergency beds for single women and families.

In a news release, St. Vincent said the new Eastside Shelter will offer emergency shelter and essential resources for families, men and women. This expansion of services will include case management, housing assistance, employment resources and access to health care.

In addition to Eastside, St. Vincent’s also operates two other shelters in Baltimore County: Hannah More Family Center in Reisterstown and Interim House in Pikesville.

The nonprofit works in tandem with Baltimore County, which established a “10-Year Plan to Prevent and Reduce Homelessness” in 2013 to track, prevent and end homelessness, according to the county’s website.

More broadly, the Baltimore County Department of Housing and Community Development plans to use $7.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated to the county to address homelessness.

St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore welcomes any and all residents interested in supporting the shelter to email the organization at volunteer@vincentbaltimore.org.