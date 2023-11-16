Starbucks workers in Ellicott City join national strike on Red Cup Day

Starbucks workers in Maryland joined the coast-to-coast “Red Cup Rebellion” on Thursday to demand the coffee giant bargain with baristas over staffing shortages and scheduling issues.

“I am striking today because of unlivable wages, inconsistent scheduling, taxed tips, and overworked employees all for a multi-billion dollar corporation who refuse to bargain on a single issue,” said Kavalyn Wilson, a barista at the Baltimore National Pike location in Ellicott City.

The Baltimore-area store joined with workers at more than 100 Starbucks locations nationwide to strike on Red Cup Day, one of the global coffee chain’s busiest days of the year.

According to organizers, union members filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board over Starbucks’ refusal to bargain around promotion days.

Drink orders pile up promotion days like Red Cup Day, half-off ThursYays and Buy One Get One Free, with lines stretching out doors and long wait times for beverages and food. Customers also get disappointed when supplies for a given promotion run out and take their anger out on workers, organizers said.

As part of the strike, workers are demanding Starbucks turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days, which company executives are scheduling with increasing frequency.

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

What is Red Cup Day?

Red Cup Day is one of Starbucks’ biggest promotional days of the year. As part of an effort to hype its holiday drinks, the company hands out tens of thousands of free reusable cups.

The cups feature a “whimsical mod design,” the company says on its website, and change each year.