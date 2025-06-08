Maryland State Police are investigating an accident on Interstate 95 in Elkridge involving a state trooper that left one person dead and several others injured early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at around 2:02 a.m. when a Jeep Cherokee struck an on-duty state trooper’s vehicle. The trooper was in his unmarked state vehicle, which he parked off the shoulder of the southbound lanes just north of the exit for Maryland Route 100, according to a release from state police. Police did not say why he was pulled over.

The crash’s impact pushed the Jeep into the roadway, where it was then struck by a GMC pickup, a Lincoln SUV, and a Volkswagen passenger vehicle.

Police arrested the Volkswagen’s driver, Brenton Passmore, 32, of Crofton, on the scene and charged him with suspected driving under the influence.

The Jeep’s driver, Saidou Zanguina, 30, of Columbia, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in the Jeep was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries. The state trooper, who is with the Waterloo Barrack, also went to Shock Trauma, but he’s been released. The GMC pickup truck’s driver went by ambulance to Howard County General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The state police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lanes were closed for about four hours. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is still investigating.