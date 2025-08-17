Temperatures are peaking in the low to mid-90s late Sunday afternoon.

An approaching front is interacting with all the heat and humidity. Scattered rain and storms are developing along and ahead of the front.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to gradually move into central Maryland through early evening. Any storm that develops will be capable of producing heavy rain and lots of lightning.

A couple storms could also become severe and produce wind gusts to 60 MPH, in addition to small hail. Not everyone is going to get stormed on this evening. Keep an eye on the forecast, especially if plans bring you outdoors.

Storms gradually diminish after sunset as temperatures cool through the 80s and back into the 70s.

Monday features more clouds and scattered rain showers. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures across central Maryland will remain nearly 10° cooler than Sunday afternoon. Temperatures peak in the mid-80s in most neighborhoods between 3 and 5 p.m.

Another round of showers arrives Tuesday. Beyond Tuesday, humidity will slowly decrease and the forecast becomes drier. More comfortable conditions filter into the Mid-Atlantic later this week.

Drier weather and plenty of sunshine are also in the forecast beyond Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Erin’s center moved north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands overnight Saturday. The same front that is boosting the region’s chance of rain, locally, will help steer Erin will stay out to sea over the next three to five days.

However, Erin will be a massive hurricane as it parallels the East Coast. The First Alert Weather Team expects swells, dangerous rip currents and windy weather along Maryland’s coastline.

The worst conditions are expected Wednesday, into Thursday.