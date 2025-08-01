A 13-year-old boy drowned after being swept into a drainage pipe during a heavy rainstorm on Thursday evening in Maryland.

The teenager was found around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Watersville Road in Mount Airy, a spokesperson for the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company said. Firefighters said the boy lived in an apartment in the area.

Mount Airy Police Chief Michael Ginevra said in a statement the teenager was trapped after getting caught in “rapidly rising” flood water while playing in a grassy area near the apartment.

The operation shifted from a rescue operation to a recovery operation before he was found, Ginevra said.

Water pressure kept building and pushed the boy further into the drainage pipe, Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Doug Alexander said. He added that the water was chest- to waist-deep as first responders tried to pull the teen from the drain.

“The pipe is so small, and this is a child’s body that fits in there, was pushed in there by the current,” Alexander said. “The current was extremely strong, according to the guys who were on the scene here. I’ve been in this with the Mount Airy Fire Department for 58 years, and this is, this is one of the worst situations I’ve seen.”

Neighbors react to the child’s drowning

In a statement, Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour said the town saw “at least” 4 inches of rain in just a two-hour period and experienced “widespread” flash flooding.

Hushour said the town administration would “extend all our available resources to provide comfort and assistance” to the boy’s family and community.

As of Friday morning, Hushour said the town was still coordinating aid.

Neighbor Chadwick Colson said just when the heavy rain started, he saw some kids playing outside his apartment.

“Playing around, jumping across the water, because when it rains, it really kind of comes through here, like a river,” Colson said.

Colson said his apartment was also flooded. He said the water was up to his ankles. He has a family and worries they may have to move.

“I don’t know if we can stay here tonight,” Colson said. “One, the apartments flooded, and two, that’s 40 feet from my door, you would think it would be some type of metal bars, metal grate, something blocking the hole.”

Neighbors and first responders agree that flash floods can pop up quickly, and it’s important to stay weather-aware when storms push through.

“Take the warnings more seriously when they tell you to stay inside and get out, do what they say. That’s there for a reason,” Colson said.

Maryland flooding

Heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon led to flooding in communities across Maryland.

Officials in Harford County reported multiple water rescues in the Joppatowne area. Two of them were in the 800 and 900 blocks of Joppa Farm Road, fire and emergency officials shared on social media.

Flooding also forced the closure of two lanes of the outer loop of Interstate 695, just west of Greenspring Avenue, on Thursday evening. A car was also submerged on Ruxton Road in Ruxton after floodwaters forced the closure of portions of the road.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.