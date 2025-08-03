A single rose lay near the mouth of a drain by a Mount Airy apartment, the site of a flash flood last week that killed 13-year-old Mason Kearns.

Family and neighbors will mourn the teenager at a vigil at Watkins Park Sunday at 8 p.m., the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company said in a social media post. The family started a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $40,000 to cover funeral expenses for the teen, an amount it has reached.

“Mason was the kindest, funniest, most optimistic young man. An avid skateboarder and animal lover, loyal to all who he cherished,” the GoFundMe read. “There is now a darkness in our family where his light used to shine.”

Heavy rain showered central and southern Maryland Thursday, leading to flash flooding, submerged vehicles and road closures. Up to 5 inches of rain hit Carroll County on Thursday, weather officials said.

Mason was playing outside near his home at the 201 W. Waterville Apartments when he was slammed and sucked into a drain by water pressure, Mount Airy Police Chief Michael Ginerva said. The drain was not covered by a grate.

The Mount Airy Police and Fire departments and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 5:20 p.m. Mason’s GoFundMe organizer said his 15-year-old brother saw him being swept away by floodwaters, and he, their mother and neighbors tried to get him out while first responders were en route.

Firefighters told WJZ, a media partner of The Baltimore Banner, they spent 45-50 minutes trying to recover the boy.

“The water was coming so hard that they couldn’t pull him out, and the pressure was kind of sucking him into the pipe,” Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company’s Doug Alexander said.

Neighbors told WJZ how quickly and suddenly the rain came down on the area. One, Jay Seaborg, was struck by something like this even happening in his neighborhood — and how quickly.

“Just how fast it can all disappear: One moment you’re playing around, and the next moment you’re swept away in a flash flood,” Seaborg said.