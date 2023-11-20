17-year-old struck, killed in Laurel, Howard County Police say

WJZ-TV Baltimore Staff

Published 11/20/2023 10:17 a.m. EST, Updated 11/20/2023 11:57 a.m. EST

Howard County Police shield, Courtesy CBS News Baltimore.

Howard County Police are investigating a deadly collision that killed a 17-year-old pedestrian in Laurel on Sunday morning.

Investigators said around 3 a.m., a 2022 Hyundai Tucson was traveling west on Gorman Road near Murray Hill Road when it struck a 17-year-old boy. The boy was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic, that was traveling behind the first vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Both drivers remained on the scene and were not injured.

This is incident remains under investigation.

More from The Banner