Teen rescued in June near-drowning at Roosevelt Park Pool died weeks later

A 16-year-old rescued by first responders on June 7 from drowning in Hampden’s Roosevelt Park Pool succumbed to his injuries weeks later, police said Wednesday.

The teen died on June 29, according to Baltimore Police. Since investigators observed no signs of foul play or trauma, an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Officials did not release the minor’s name, where he attended school or the hospital where he was treated as the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

The Baltimore Sun first reported the young man’s death on Wednesday.

On June 7, police officers and medical personnel were called to the pool about 12:30 p.m. for a water rescue and located several teens before pulling a young man out of the water. The young man was facedown in the 8-foot end of the pool, Acting Fire Chief Dante Stewart said during a press conference following the incident.

CPR and other lifesaving measures were performed before he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, he said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, called the event “totally avoidable,” adding that residents should enjoy the pools while they are open and a lifeguard is on duty.

The incident happened on a Wednesday, and early in the swimming season while the city’s outdoor pools were open only on weekends. As scheduled, officials expanded pool hours to seven days a week starting on June 15.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks has 23 indoor and outdoor pools housed in recreation centers and nestled in public parks and neighborhoods, according to their website. Construction and repairs have closed pools at Clifton Park and Patterson Park until further notice, and shut down Cherry Hill Splash for the season, limiting access to residents looking to beat the heat.

Scott’s administration has recently come under fire for temporary pool closures.

Banner reporter Penelope Blackwell contributed reporting.