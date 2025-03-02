A 15-year-old who was shot in a double shooting near the Mall in Columbia has died, Howard County Police said Saturday.

The teenager, identified by law enforcement officials as Blake McCray, had been transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition after the Feb. 22 shooting that killed 16-year-old Michael Robertson, a sophomore football player at Wilde Lake High School. Police said the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Emmetson Zeah of Columbia, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and related offenses in connection with the incident. The news release of McCray’s death said charges would be amended.

Charging documents said the suspect wore an ankle monitor that placed him at the scene of the shooting and police recovered a gun at his home.

In response to recent shootings, Howard County Police announced more safety measures in and around The Mall in Columbia, including more marked patrol cars and the use of drones.