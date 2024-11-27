What are you thankful for, Baltimore? If you answered running, the arts or trains, do I have a treat for you.

Thursday, Nov. 28

The Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K

The YMCA in Maryland is organizing six races across the region, including at the Weinberg Y in Waverly. The Y Turkey Trot Charity 5k at the Waverly location starts down 33rd street, goes around Lake Montebello and then ends up back at the Y.

You can walk or run, and pets are welcome. The Y will also be collecting non-perishable and canned food, sanity items, shampoo, soap, laundry detergent and diapers. Those who register for the race get a Turkey Trot t-shirt, a complimentary membership good for up to 30 days and “an epic morning of feel-good vibes,” according to the website.

Make sure to pick up packets, including the shirt and a bib, in advance. You can pick it up at the Y between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday or 7 a.m. on Thursday, before the start of the race.

Time: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Location: The Weinberg Y in Waverly (900 E 33rd St)

Cost: Registration starts at $50.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Nov. 29

BAZAART

The American Visionary Art Museum is hosting its annual art market Friday and Saturday. Potential art buyers will find everything from sculptures to jewelry to handmade clothing by 50 artists from the Baltimore region.

Time: Friday Noon-5p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

Cost: Free entry, but expect to shop.

Family friendly? Yes.

Stavros Halkias: Home For The Holidays

Stavros Halkias, originally from Baltimore, is in the city for his “Home For The Holidays” shows at the Lyric. The comedian, who was named to Vulture’s 2023 list of “Comedians You Should and Will Know,” will be performing Friday and Saturday. You can watch his latest special, “Fat Rascal,” on Netflix.

Non-clear bags larger than 6″×8″×2″ are not allowed in the venue. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Location: Lyric Baltimore, 140 West Mount Royal Ave.

Cost: Prices vary from $56.50 to $125.55.

Family friendly? Probably not.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Miracle Market

Enjoy warm drinks as you stroll through the market for a “variety of artisanal offerings,” according to Power Plant Live’s website. Make sure to stay for the tree lighting at 5 p.m.

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Location: Power Plant Live! 34 Market Place

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yes.

Miracle on 34th Street

Hampden’s 34th Street, where rowhomes are decorated for the holidays through December, will light up on Saturday. It will likely be difficult to drive through hrough the neighborhood, so plan to walk. There will be merchants.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: 726 West 34th St.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Queer Made Holiday Market

It’s December, which means it’s officially the holiday shopping season. Shop funk jewelry and crochet, acrylic paintings and handmade pottery by local queer and trans artists while eating glizzies from Glizzys Wagyu Dogs. I can’t think of a more perfect Sunday.

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yes, if your kids can hang.

The Highlandtown Train Garden

The Highlandtown Train Garden will start this weekend and be open every Saturday and Sunday through December. You can also check out the miniature amusement park — which has two new rides — on Monday Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, then through News Year’s Day.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Engine House #41, 520 S. Conklin St.

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yes.