Today’s Catch, a longtime destination for fresh seafood in Howard County, has closed its Columbia storefront after 47 years.

A week ago, the fresh seafood market announced it was temporarily closing due to licensing issues with the state. The business later announced its permanent closure in a social media post Tuesday without giving a reason. Representatives for the business could not be reached for comment.

The mostly empty storefront of Today’s Catch. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us for almost 48 years in business,” the post states. “It was a pleasure to supply our customers with fresh seafood for almost five decades. We will especially miss seeing all of our regulars every week.”

Longtime customers lamented losing the business in response to the social media post this week. Today’s Catch stocked local favorites like Maryland blue crabs, oysters and crab cakes along with hard-to-find imports and sashimi-grade options.

Today’s Catch opened its doors in 1977, just a decade after developer James Rouse founded Columbia as a planned community in Howard County. The market’s storefront was most recently located in The Shoppes at Wilde Lake in Columbia.

This article may be updated.