Officials identified the officer who fatally shot a man in Arbutus on Wednesday as a 28-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Detective Todd Weidel is the officer who fatally shot Arvel Jones Sr., 51, in Arbutus after reports that he was shooting arrows at passing cars, the Maryland attorney general’s office announced.

Investigators said Jones donned a black ski mask, wielded a bow-and-arrow and fired it at passing cars on Wednesday. Weidel and another officer separately responded to a call about Jones’ actions around 10:30 a.m.

Amid their interaction with him, Weidel shot Jones, according to officials. Weidel was not equipped with a body-worn camera. The other officer did not activate his body-worn camera until after the incident, investigators said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Officials said Weidel and the other officer, who has not yet been identified, provided aid until EMS arrived to bring Jones to the hospital, where he later died. Weidel has been with the Baltimore County Police Department for 28 years, according to the attorney general’s office.

Jones’ son, Arvel Jones Jr., told WJZ-TV his father was likely having a mental health episode, but that he was a nonviolent man who “wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

“At that moment, he just might not have had his medication, but that doesn’t make it right for you to take his life,” Arvel Jones Jr. told WJZ.

Jones’ shooting rattled the small Arbutus community, putting three nearby schools on lockout, where movement and classes continued as the outside was secured. Neighbors sat in shock at the incident happening so close to their home.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.