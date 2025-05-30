The Top of the World Observation Level , at the Baltimore World Trade Center, won’t close this month after all.

The 27th floor of the World Trade Center has been leased to the city from the Maryland Port Authority since 1978. The current lease is a 20-year agreement that expires May 31.

The interim director of BOPA told a Baltimore City Council committee the agency signed a “temporary MOU” that will allow the observation deck to operate all summer, as reported by Baltimore Fishbowl. BOPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Richard Scher, a spokesperson for the Maryland Port Authority, confirmed in an email the state and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts are in a “short-term” lease extension to evaluate options to keep the observation deck open.

Scher said discussions are ongoing for when the agreement might expire.

The Inner Harbor attraction offers 360-degree views of Baltimore. From that high up, visitors can see up to 30 miles away if weather conditions cooperate.

Views from the 27th floor of the World Trade Center in Baltimore can extend up to 30 miles under ideal conditions. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The 27th floor observation deck is also home to the 9/11 Memorial of Maryland.

Tickets can be purchased in the building lobby, and ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children.