The union representing workers at the Apple store in Towson said it reached a contract agreement with the tech giant on Friday, calling it a first-of-its-kind deal, “historic” that gives its members “a voice in their futures.”

The retail employees in Baltimore County, the first Apple employees in the country to organize, will vote on whether to ratify the contract in early August, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees.

In addition to maintaining current benefits and an agreement to bargain over future additions, according to the union, the contract includes:

Pay increases averaging 10% over the term of the contract

An increase in starting pay for many job positions

Scheduling protections for part time and full time employees

A disciplinary process with “protections and accountability”

The tentative agreement has a three-year term. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Together, we can build on this success in store after store and grow the power IAM CORE has started here in Maryland,” the union’s negotiating team said in a statement.

The union in Towson represents about 85 workers and was formed in June 2022. Earlier this year, employees there authorized a strike and accused the company of slow-rolling negotiations.

This is a developing story.