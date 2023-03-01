Residents should expect delays and traffic congestion in the downtown area Wednesday and Thursday during President Joe Biden’s latest visit to Baltimore.

Last week, the White House announced that Biden would speak at the House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, which begins Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor.

According to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday from 6-8 a.m., drivers should expect heavy traffic downtown and the areas beyond the central business district.

Temporary traffic stops and possible road closures will occur during those times that will cause congestion and delays, the agency said.

The following roadways will have parking restrictions:

Fort Avenue – Richardson Street to Fort McHenry

Andre Street – Fort Avenue to McComas Street

Howard Street – Camden Street to I-395

Charles Street – Pratt to Montgomery Streets

Conway Street – Light to Howard Streets

McHenry Row – Key Highway to Fort Avenue

Violating vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

The Charm City Circulator’s Banner route will be modified Wednesday between 2-8 p.m. and Thursday 7-10 a.m. Modifications can be found here.

Some MDOT MTA Bus and Light Rail services will be affected. Riders can visit MDOT MTA website for additional details.