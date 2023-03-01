Traffic delays expected as Biden addresses Democratic caucus in Baltimore

By Baltimore Banner Staff

Published on: March 01, 2023 12:43 PM EST

U.S. President Joe Biden in Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Residents should expect delays and traffic congestion in the downtown area Wednesday and Thursday during President Joe Biden’s latest visit to Baltimore.

Last week, the White House announced that Biden would speak at the House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, which begins Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor.

According to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday from 6-8 a.m., drivers should expect heavy traffic downtown and the areas beyond the central business district.

Temporary traffic stops and possible road closures will occur during those times that will cause congestion and delays, the agency said.

The following roadways will have parking restrictions:

  • Fort Avenue – Richardson Street to Fort McHenry
  • Andre Street – Fort Avenue to McComas Street
  • Howard Street – Camden Street to I-395
  • Charles Street – Pratt to Montgomery Streets
  • Conway Street – Light to Howard Streets
  • McHenry Row – Key Highway to Fort Avenue

Violating vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

The Charm City Circulator’s Banner route will be modified Wednesday between 2-8 p.m. and Thursday 7-10 a.m. Modifications can be found here.

Some MDOT MTA Bus and Light Rail services will be affected. Riders can visit MDOT MTA website for additional details.

