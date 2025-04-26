A dead body resembling that of an adult man was found in the water near the Truxtun Park boat ramp, officials said.

The Annapolis Harbormaster discovered the body on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Annapolis Police Department.

Police continue to investigate as the medical examiner’s office works to determine the victim’s cause of death.

Truxtun Park boat ramp is located in Spa Creek. It’s one of two boat launching ramps in Annapolis.