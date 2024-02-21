Two people, one of them a child, died in a crash involving four cars Wednesday morning in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City fire and police departments.

Units responded around 7:30 a.m. to the crash at the 3500 block of Belair Road, BCFD spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said. Investigators believe one vehicle struck three others in the crash, and speed was a factor.

A child was pronounced dead at the scene, Cartwright said. A second victim who was trapped inside of a vehicle was later pronounced dead, Baltimore City police said.

The child who did not survive was pulled from the car by a pastor from a nearby church, Cartwright said.

Three more people were transported to area hospitals, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The identities of the child and second victim and those injured were not immediately released Wednesday.

This is a developing story.