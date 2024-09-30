Baltimore Fire crews quickly extinguished an underground fire near downtown over the weekend, but utility crews were still working to restore power Monday morning to residents, businesses and institutions.

Power outages left about 1,000 people in the dark early Monday morning, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric’s outage map. By mid morning, that figure shrank to about 750 people.

Businesses and institutions in parts of Mount Vernon and downtown — including the Baltimore City Circuit Court and the Enoch Pratt Library’s Central Branch on Cathedral Street — were closed Monday thanks to the incident.

John Marsh, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department said the underground fire was extinguished Sunday morning but the cause was still under investigation.

This is a developing story.