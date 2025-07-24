A body was found inside a van that was pulled out of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor just before noon Thursday morning, police said.

The Baltimore City Police Underwater Recovery Team and the Baltimore City Fire Department recovered the vehicle from the water at 501 East Pratt Street, behind the National Aquarium annex on Pier IV.

After police divers hooked a tow line to the vehicle, a large tow truck pulled the Honda minivan, which was covered in muck with battered windows, closer to the shore and lifted it out of the water.

The vehicle, which has the logo and number for Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf, was loaded onto a tow truck.

Recovery teams work to tow the vehicle out of the Inner Harbor on Thursday. (Christopher Dinsmore/The Baltimore Banner)

Several onlookers watched as about a dozen divers from the Baltimore Police Underwater Recovery Team, police officers and firefighters responded to the scene.

Police tape is now blocking off the area as officers investigate.

This article will be updated.