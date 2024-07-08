BALTIMORE — Vic Carter, a fixture on WJZ-TV’s news broadcasts for nearly three decades, is leaving the station later this month to pursue other opportunities.

Carter says it’s bittersweet to part ways with the station he’s called home for most of his career in broadcasting.

“Throughout my 45-year career in television news, I’ve had the privilege of bringing the most impactful events in recent history to television screens,” Carter said in an announcement Monday. “In the process, I’ve forged countless professional friendships across the country and worldwide, and I hope those connections have been as meaningful to others as they have been to me.”

Carter began his journey in television news just two days after graduating with honors from Morehead State University, he said. He has covered major news events on four continents; interviewed several U.S. presidents; and anchored newscasts from the Vatican, the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Pentagon, and Havana, Cuba.

In 2013, Carter visited the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

He also led WJZ’s coverage of Pope Francis’ surgery, the 10th anniversary of the sniper attacks in the Washington area, and the inauguration of Barack Obama as president.

Carter stressed in a statement “this isn’t retirement, but an extension of my ongoing journey.”

“I have other ambitions and business interests to pursue, and I’m eager to match my skills with my passions,” he said.

He said he will continue to try to make a difference in the lives of others, and “may even return to broadcasting in some form.”

“It’s time for me to focus on the future,” Carter said. “I’ll cherish the great memories of my career, the places I’ve been, the people I’ve met, and the opportunities I’ve had.”

Vic Carter will officially leave WJZ on July 25.

Earlier this month, WJZ sports director Mark Viviano announced that he was retiring after 22 years at the station. Last month, WMAR 2 News anchor Jamie Costello retired after 37 years at that station. In 2022, WBAL-TV’s Stan Stovall retired after more than 50 years in broadcasting.

Baltimore Banner staff contributed to this report.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner