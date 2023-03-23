Video shows vehicles speeding before fatal crash that killed 6 highway workers on I-695

Two drivers involved in a crash on the Baltimore Beltway that killed six highway workers Wednesday afternoon were traveling at a high rate of speed when one car moved into left-most lane, hit the other vehicle, lost control and flipped into a construction zone, according to video footage obtained by The Banner.

Footage shows both a gray and white car were speeding and virtually in the same lane as the driver of the gray veered into the path of the other vehicle moments before the collision.

Maryland State Police identified the six workers killed as: Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

The two cars involved were a gray 2017 Acura TLX and a 2017 white Volkswagen, Maryland State Police said. They identified the driver of the Acura as 54-year-old Lisa Adrienna Lea, of Randallstown.

Video footage shows that as the Acura veered into the left-most lane, it hit the passenger’s side of the Volkswagen and swerved in front of the other vehicle before flipping over temporary jersey walls and into the work zone.

Lea is in the Maryland Shock Trauma Center receiving treatment for her injuries. She was the sole occupant in the Acura, police said.

Maryland State Police identified the second driver as 20-year-old Melachi Brown, of Windsor Mill. Brown stopped north of the incident and did not report any injuries.

State troopers responded to the scene on the inner loop near the Security Boulevard exit around 12:40 p.m. The Baltimore County Fire Department pronounced the six highway workers dead at the scene, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the fatal collision. Once the investigation concludes, state police will consult with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed, authorities said.

From 2016 to 2020, there were more than 7,000 work-zone related crashes that killed 46 people and injured 3,263, according to statistics from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Nationally, in 2020, there were 287 fatal work-zone crashes where speeding was a cause of the accident — an 18% increase from 2019, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

MDOT is part of a Federal Highway Administration campaign called National Work Zone Awareness Week, which begins April 17. The campaign aims to educate people about safe driving practices in work zones.