Baltimore County Police are investigating a fight among juveniles that led to gunfire outside a Walmart in Middle River on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the store in the 100 block of Carroll Island Road. The shots were fired near the entrance of the store during an altercation between juveniles, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and officers remained on the scene to investigate.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Walmart shares a parking lot with an Advance Auto Parts, Dunkin Donuts and Dollar Tree, among other shops.