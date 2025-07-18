A 16-year-old was charged as an adult after a brawl at a Baltimore County Walmart that erupted into gunfire, police said.

The teen, who has not been identified, faces attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and handgun violation charges, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

A police spokesperson said the armed teen was pistol-whipping another Wednesday during a fight between two groups of young people. That’s when a single gunshot was fired.

Baltimore County Police said they also arrested seven people ages 11-15 for the brawl, which happened in the vestibule of the Walmart in Middle River.

Two people were injured, police said. One was injured from the fight, while it’s unclear if the other was grazed with a bullet, officials said.