The massive West Baltimore warehouse fire that peaked at a seven-alarm incident and required more than 220 responders has been contained, the Baltimore City Fire Department said Tuesday night.

Crews will be working overnight to extinguish hot spots, spokesperson John Marsh said. No injuries were reported.

The fire department is working with city officials to return about 30 temporarily displaced residents to their homes near the warehouse, which sits just north of the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and North Bentalou Street, Marsh said.

MARC Penn Line services, which were suspended or disrupted Monday night and Tuesday, will return to normal on Wednesday, the Maryland Transit Administration announced.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We acknowledge that the past two days have been frustrating and challenging due to the track closures necessitated by the 7-alarm fire near West Baltimore Station. We appreciate the patience of everyone who was impacted by this extended disruption,” MTA said in a statement.

Six trains operating in Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor are cancelled Wednesday due to fire activity, the company said on social media Tuesday evening.

Read More Dozens displaced by 7-alarm fire at West Baltimore warehouse May 13, 2025

The fire began just before 7 p.m. Monday toward the back and right side of a warehouse storing mattresses in West Baltimore.

A warehouse fire Monday night required a massive response in West Baltimore. Officials said the fire is contained as of Tuesday evening, but the cause remains under investigation. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

About 30 residents were asked to temporarily relocate so crews could get better access to the building, and train tracks near the right side of the building were de-energized.

The large structure had two basement levels and three or four stories above ground, Fire Chief James Wallace said Tuesday, a scenario which created “deep-seated fire” in multiple locations that was difficult to attack.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.