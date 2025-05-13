A seven alarm fire at a multistory warehouse in West Baltimore forced nearby residents to relocate and disrupted the MARC Penn Line, authorities said Monday, as more than 225 firefighters tried to get the flames under control.

Video shared with WJZ shows flames spreading to nearby trees and thick, dark smoke obscuring the view of a red water tower on top of the warehouse. Aerial photos showed large plumes of smoke and crews working from multiple angles to hit the warehouse with water.

The warehouse, which is near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and North Bentalou Street, stores mattresses, Fire Chief James W. Wallace said. The fire started at the back right of the buildingwhich abuts the train tracks. Wallace said they are working to de-energize the train lines so crews can battle the fire.

Fire officials did not immediately say what they thought caused the fire or share details about injuries.

Some nearby residents were asked to temporarily relocate because of concerns about smoke and radiant heat, and so fire crews could have better access to the warehouse to fight the blaze, though officials are saying it is not an evacuation.

The Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region are supporting residents who are being asked to temporarily leave their homes in the 600 block of North Bentalou Street, a spokesperson said.

Baltimore firefighters assess the fire near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and North Bentalou. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

A MARC train sits on the tracks as Baltimore firefighters battle the 7-alarm blaze. The train eventually backed up to Halethorpe to offload passengers. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

A Baltimore firefighter climbs through a fence at the scene of the fire. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Several city agencies are involved in the response to this fire, Wallace said, with the Baltimore City Department of Transportation assisting with traffic and the MTA helping to bus residents to a nearby fire station.

Around 9:30 p.m. smoke was visible on doppler radar, according to WJZ’s meteorologist Derek Beasley said. The relatively light winds Monday evening pushed the smoke plume north toward Druid Hill.

Beasley said the weather Monday evening is likely working in the fire crews’ favor, especially with rain in the forecast.

That’s a “huge difference” compared to what crews dealt with during the Camp Small fire at the end of 2024, where high winds fanned the flames of an inferno.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is advising people to avoid the area and to leave or move indoors if they feel affected by the smoke.

The Maryland Transit Administration said that MARC Penn 455 is delayed, 448 is cancelled, 544 is reversing to Halethorpe and 446 is terminating at Odenton Station.

Amtrak train service between Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., has been paused.

Firefighters got word of an ignition just before 7 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson John Marsh said.

The fire in West Baltimore happened the same day a fire in downtown Baltimore injured two firefighters, one of them critically.

Jessica Gallagher and Jerry Jackson contributed to this article.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.

This is a developing story.