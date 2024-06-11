The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A man recovered Sunday evening from the water in Patapsco Valley State Park has died, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

First responders responded Sunday around 5 p.m. to a call for a water rescue in the park’s McKeldin area near the line between Baltimore and Howard counties. An unidentified man did not resurface after he was seen in an area of water not designated for swimming, police said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to conduct a search. Divers with Gamber & Community Fire Company recovered the man from the water at 6:13 p.m. He was given CPR before he was taken to a local medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Tuesday said their investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death is ongoing.

This story may be updated.