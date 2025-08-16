There’s a new Wawa in Baltimore County.

The doors of the chain famous for its hoagies, coffee and hot breakfast opened at 8 a.m. Thursday. The grand opening of the location at 8100 Belair Rd. in Nottingham offered free T-shirts to the first 100 customers, free coffee, a photo with mascot Wally Goose and a front-row seat to a hoagie-off.

Hoagies for Heroes is a sandwich-building contest Wawa does at store grand openings, often among emergency responders, firefighters and police officers.

On Thursday, Baltimore County firefighters and police went head to head in a hoagie-off at the new Nottingham Wawa. Police from the Parkville precinct took the crown “Hoagie Heroes.”

Wawa started as a dairy business in 1902 and transitioned to a food market in 1964. That’s how it’s become the behemoth many know today.

Wawa ranked as a top convenience store in a study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index last year. The chain has over 1,100 locations and is quickly expanding.

Wawa opened its first stores in Ohio and Indiana early this year and its first Kentucky-based store last month, and it is gearing up to launch in Tennessee.

Maryland, like many states in the mid-Atlantic, is no stranger to Wawa, with nearly 70 locations statewide.