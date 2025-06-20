Maryland is expected to have a hotter-than-average summer, which begins Saturday with the arrival of dangerously high temperatures and humidity that could spike electricity bills.

This stretch of hot weather comes as a heat dome is forming over a large area of the nation, trapping heat and humidity in the upper atmosphere. The Baltimore region will see temperatures in the upper 90s starting this weekend, with a high of 99 forecast on Monday.

High humidity will make temperatures feel closer to 110 degrees through Wednesday, said Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

“Take precautions if you’re going outside,” he said. “Exercise in the mornings or afternoons to avoid peak hours, drink plenty of fluids and check on loved ones if they don’t have access to cooling.”

Staying cool in the heat

Cities and counties across the region usually open cooling centers during potentially dangerous heat waves.

LaSorsa recommends people go to indoor public places, like malls and stores, if they do not have access to a cooling center.

The city usually announces whether it will activate a Code Red Extreme Alert before 6 a.m., and cooling centers operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sites with the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services also open as cooling centers.

Neighborhood and park pools are also open for the season. Check the schedule before heading for a swim, as exact hours for city pools vary by location and day of the week.

Electric bills could rise with the heat

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company is advising customers to monitor their thermostats, turn on ceiling fans and close blinds and shades to lower energy costs.

In May, the utility company said customers should expect their monthly bills to increase $16 for at least the next year. The Maryland Public Service Commission has since issued an order requiring the company to shift “recovery of some supply costs to lower-usage months over a six-month period.”

The hike follows major utility infrastructure projects, heavy usage during the cold winter and an increase in natural gas supply costs.

Gov. Wes Moore also recently announced a $19 million initiative to lower energy costs for low- to moderate-income residents. BGE residential customers could get a one-time grant of $250 to $750 starting on July 1.