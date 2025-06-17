Get ready, Rockville shoppers: Regional grocer Wegmans is opening a new store in the area on June 25, its ninth in Maryland.

Located at 1590 Rockville Pike, the new store is set to open at 9 a.m. next Wednesday, June 25, the company announced. The store will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight regularly thereafter.

The grocery chain anticipated hiring around 400 people to work in entry-level, management, full-time positions and culinary roles in all departments, including seafood, the bakery and produce, the company said. They’ve already hired store manager Jamie Dominick, who previously worked in management at the Germantown store, and executive chef Joe Serock from the Woodmore store.

“We are thrilled to become a part of this vibrant community,” Dominick said in a press release. “Our hiring process is in full swing, and we are on the lookout for driven individuals who share our passion for people and food.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Interested candidates can apply for positions through the company’s job portal.

Wegmans is a regional supermarket chain that was founded in 1916 in Rochester, N.Y., and now has a dedicated following nationwide. Newsweek surveys thousands of shoppers for their opinions on retailers, including supermarkets, for their annual America’s Best Retailers List, and ranked Wegmans as the No. 1 supermarket in 2022 and 2023 and No. 2 last year.

“Wegmaniacs,” as the chain’s dedicated shoppers are called, cite quality, affordable and branded products, and customer service as some of their top reasons for supporting Wegmans stores, according to Business Insider.

The chain has grown to more than 100 locations in nine states and Washington, D.C. With this latest store in Rockville, there will be nine in Maryland: