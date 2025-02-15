A Harford County man was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Thursday for a shooting during his child’s birthday party inside Harford Mall.

Wesley Larry Lyons Jr. was convicted of attempted murder, use of a firearm and reckless endangerment for the 2024 shooting.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, the assistant state’s attorneys argued for a sentence of 93 years, saying that the county will not tolerate senseless acts of violence.

The judge sentenced Lyons to 65 years. He will not be eligible for parole until at least half of his sentence is served, the state’s attorney’s office said.

“This significant sentence sends the message loud and clear that gun violence that endangers the lives of our citizens has no place in Harford County. Wesley Lyons will likely spend the rest of his life in prison,” Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healy said.

What happened?

On June 2, 2024, Bel Air police responded to the Harford Bounce Party Palace in Harford Mall for a reported shooting. By the time they arrived on the scene, Lyons had already run out of the mall, according to court records.

Surveillance video showed that Lyons' mother and the mother of Lyons' 1-year-old child became involved in an altercation when Lyons pulled out a gun and fired several shots at a man who was trying to break up the fight.

According to court documents, the man was at the mall to help set up a birthday party for Lyon’s 1-year-old child.

After firing the gun five times, Lyons fled from the mall with his mother and alleged girlfriend in his car. His vehicle was later found near his home in Edgewood.

According to court documents, two adults and two children were standing behind the victim during the shooting, putting them at risk of being shot.

Lyons' father speaks out during manhunt

The search for Lyons lasted 28 days, and during that time, his father spoke out, asking for Lyons to turn himself in.

“I’d like for you to turn yourself in. I know it doesn’t look good for you, and I know that you’d probably run out of resources or things to do. But to help me, your mother, and your brothers, just turn yourself in,” his father Larry Lyons said.

A $2,000 reward was offered for information about Lyons' whereabouts.

After a 28-day manhunt, Lyons was arrested at a Red Roof Inn in Anne Arundel County.

The State’s Attorney’s Office alleged that his mother and girlfriend played a “significant role” in concealing Lyons' location.