At least 15 people have been rushed to the hospital for suspected overdoses in Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood while search-and-rescue crews canvass the area for more cases, officials said.

Ten people are in critical condition, five others are in serious condition and none have died, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace.

Emergency responders first received a call around 9:20 a.m. for one possible drug overdose and identified several others in the immediate vicinity.

Wallace said he does not know what drugs may have been involved and an investigation is ongoing.

City and community workers walked around the neighborhood teeming with bystanders and emergency vehicles with boxes of overdose reversal drug naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

Several emergency vehicles were parked in the middle of the street Thursday afternoon as people watched the scene from afar.

Mariah Carey’s “Hero” was playing loudly from a speaker. A woman was seen screaming that she is “never coming back to Baltimore again!”

Candy Kerr, spokesperson for the Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition, a community-based group that serves people who use drugs, said its workers were conducting routine street outreach on Thursday morning when they started hearing about reports of several overdoses caused by a “bad batch.”

Kerr began immediately began alerting community members and organizations. She urges anyone who uses drugs to avoid substances that may have originated from the Penn North area.

She also said “if you’re going to use, do so around people who have Narcan and know how to use it.”

“It’s devastating to a community when it happens to one person, let alone 10 to 20 people,” she said.

J.D. Merrill, center, Deputy Chief of Staff to Mayor Brandon M. Scott, distributes Narcan at the intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues on Thursday. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Police warned that several streets in the area are blocked. Due to the police activity, CityLink and LocalLink Routes 85, Gold, and Lime are detouring until 8 p.m.

City councilmembers pushed for a series of weekly public hearings, which started this Wednesday, on the city’s drug overdose crisis. Health experts, community members and city employees can testify and answer questions from council members, according to a press release.

Last week, Baltimore leaders unveiled a draft plan surrounding how the city wants to reduce overdose death by 40% by 2040. The plan envisions around the clock outreach teams that will connect people to drug addiction services, which should include safe spaces where people can rest and receive resources.

This is a developing story and will be updated.