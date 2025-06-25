Baltimore Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the second officer-involved shooting in West Baltimore in a little more than a week.

Police said the shooting unfolded in the 2700 block of Mosher Street around 3 p.m. in the West Baltimore residential neighborhood that is lined with attached rowhomes, cars and some trees.

Members of the Maryland Attorney General’s office also were on the scene Wednesday. The attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division investigates officer-involved shootings in Maryland.

Baltimore Police are on scene of a police-involved shooting on the 2700 block of Mosher Street on Wednesday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Police investigate after a police-involved shooting on the 2700 block of Mosher Street on Wednesday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The shooting happened just a week and a day after Baltimore police officers fatally shot arabber Bilal “BJ” Abdullah 38 times after he fired three shots at them in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Abdullah’s shooting, which also happened in West Baltimore, sparked outrage amongst residents toward police and led to a rally last Friday ahead of his funeral on Saturday. On Monday, police released the bodycam video that showed how the moments that led up to the deadly shooting between Abdullah and police.

Police have not confirmed if Wednesday’s shooting was fatal.

Members of the police union, including the president, are heading to the scene.

The incident on Wednesday adds to a week that started with two quadruple shootings in the West Baltimore area on Monday. The first happened in Carrollton Ridge, a neighborhood in southwest Baltimore, around 7 p.m.

The second quadruple shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue, about five minutes from the scene of the first shooting and three minutes from the police-involved shooting on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.