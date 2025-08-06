In Ocean City, jellyfish “blooms” typically happen later in the summer. Maybe the abundance of these clear and flowy friends — or foes — are nature’s way of telling us to pack up our beach chairs and get back to our responsibilities.

But this year, jellyfish greeted beachgoers bright and early, thanks in part to heat waves beginning in early June. A surge in stingers began in Delaware about a month ago and soon made its way to the Maryland coast, said Butch Arbin, captain of beach patrol in Ocean City.

But don’t blame the bell-shaped buddies. Jellyfish don’t swim — they flow, this time with the help of a slight north current. Many of them thrive in warm waters, which have heated up in the Chesapeake Bay and followed the tide to reach the coast.

And this year, salinity levels are “at about the perfect amount” for jellyfish, Arbin said. A reduction in predators might also be a contributing factor.

But have no fear: What comes around, goes around. Last week’s storms and cooler weather might break up jellyfish, literally. Deeper, colder water will move toward the surface, and waves might break off jelly tentacles, the part that stings.

Arbin suspects that the number of reported incidents will drop, though there’s no way to say for sure. Many incidents go unreported to beach patrol.

If you do come across a jelly or two, here’s how to avoid them — and deal with them when you don’t.

‘Please, don’t pee on anyone’

It’s all about putting a barrier between you and the stinger. Over the years, some topical creams and protective lotions have been advertised, but Arbin said he doesn’t recommend any since the effectiveness has yet to be proven.

Jennie Janssen, who runs the jellies program at the National Aquarium, said she recommends simply wearing a rash guard and boardshorts, or a dive skin if you’re more serious. It’s the modern take on an old-fashioned recommendation to wear pantyhose, with the same reasoning as wearing mosquito nets to avoid bites.

If you don’t take that advice, or you get stung anyway, Janssen has a request.

“Please don’t pee on anyone. That’s just embarrassing for everyone,” she said. “Let’s just avoid that, thanks.”

What she does recommend is to immediately clear off any tentacles stuck to you, preferably while still in the water. That way, a change in salinity won’t trigger the stingers again.

Then you can apply a hot water compress while someone runs over to Thrasher’s French Fries to get a cup of vinegar to splash on the sting, which might keep stingers from firing, Janssen said. Beach patrols in Ocean City have sting kill swabs with benzocaine to relieve the pain, Arbin said.

Otherwise, try over-the-counter remedies unless the situation calls for more help. Some people are allergic to jellyfish, Arbin said, and may experience symptoms such as swelling and difficulty breathing. Beach patrol calls paramedics in these cases, which should be taken seriously.

But in most cases, even during more jelly-filled summers, it’s safe to swim alongside them. Moon Jellies and Nettles are two of the most common stingers in local waters, and they aren’t always around to admire.

“Take a second to watch them pulse, then give them their space,” Janssen said. “Be safe, be smart, but if you get to see one, enjoy that.”