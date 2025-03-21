The White Marsh branch of the Baltimore County Public Library will close after business hours March 29 for renovations to its meeting room and bathrooms.

A full reopening for the branch is expected in “late summer,” but library officials did not provide a more specific timeline.

The work will include expanding the restrooms by adding a family restroom and an adult changing station; installing new A/V equipment in the meeting room; adding new play elements and seating to the children’s section; and giving parts of the library fresh flooring and paint.

The estimated project cost is $740,000, with the cost being split between the county government and the library fund, officials said.

Patrons of the White Marsh branch, located at 8133 Sandpiper Circle, are encouraged to use the Perry Hall branch at 9685 Honeygo Blvd. or the Rosedale branch at 6105 Kenwood Ave. during the renovations.

Any holds at the White Marsh branch that aren’t picked up by March 29 will be transferred to the Perry Hall branch.

The White Marsh branch, built in 1988, sees more than 100,000 customers annually, library officials said. It’s one of the county’s 19 branches, and it’s not unusual for county library branches to close for renovations.

Last summer, the Catonsville branch of the library reopened after a larger scale renovation, which required gutting of the building and included the addition of recording studios.

That renovation cost about $7 million and took more than a year.

“Our library branches must evolve with modern technology and features to meet the changing needs of our customers,” library CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine said in a statement.

The White Marsh branch plans to host a “See You Soon” celebration event on Saturday, March 29, before shutting down for the renovations. The celebration will include a free Eco Adventures animal show from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.