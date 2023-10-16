The second floor of the Baltimore City Circuit Court building went into lockdown Monday afternoon after an employee received a letter containing a white powder.

The Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe the incident is localized to the second floor of the courthouse, but asked the public to avoid the 100 block of N. Calvert Street as the fire department hazmat conducts testing.

Authorities say that around 2:40 p.m., an employee on the second floor opened a letter addressed from an inmate at a state correctional facility. The employee contacted the sheriff’s office, which began following established protocols for incidents of this nature.

According to Baltimore City fire officials, three individuals were in close proximity when the envelope was opened. They were isolated and taken to a medical facility as a precaution while further testing is done. Authorities say there is no airborne threat to the facility and any potential exposure is localized to the three individuals.