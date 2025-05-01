Crest Hill Bakery, a wholesaler based in Prince George’s County, has initiated a voluntary recall of three of its products after an employee spotted “a small glass fragment” on top of a piece of bread.

The recall is for the brand’s Ancient Grains Hoagie Rolls, Multigrain Sourdough and its Whole Grain Multigrain Bread. It was initiated on April 12.

The company said Wednesday that all the products still on store shelves have been accounted for, and no injuries have been reported.

The affected products were distributed to Pennsylvania, California, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware and Ohio, according to the FDA.

The FDA listed the recalled bread as Class II, which means the items may cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

An investigation from the company found the glass contamination came from sunflower seeds supplied by JJ Nuts, a company based in New Jersey.

Crest Hill Bakery said it has stopped working with the company that manufactured those seeds, Magic Flame.

In a press release announcing the recall, Crest Hill Bakery said it believes the company has “effectively resolved the issue.”

Crest Hill Bakery operates out of a 150,000-square-foot space in Glenn Dale, and sells wholesale products, including a variety of breads, rolls and pizza doughs, that can be finished in store ovens.