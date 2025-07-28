A pastor and former teacher in Anne Arundel County was ordered to be held without bond Monday after he was charged with sexually abusing students, according to court officials.

William Auburn Jones, 58, was arrested Friday after police said he touched multiple students inappropriately while he was working at Elvaton Christian Academy in Anne Arundel County.

Jones worked at the school between 2020 and March 2025 before he was removed from his position. According to police, Jones also serves as the pastor of Jessup Baptist Church and is affiliated with Mission Fields International, a global missionary organization.

Police responded to the school May 1 for a reported sex offense. Once they arrived, a parent told them that their child was involved.

After an investigation, Child Protective Services identified five alleged victims between the ages of 10 and 15. The investigation also revealed that the alleged abuse occurred between August 2023 and May 2024, according to court documents.

The court documents detailed how a 12-year-old told police that Jones abused him from third through sixth grades. A 10-year-old student told police that Jones touched him inappropriately in school, according to court documents.

Three other students reported that they were abused and inappropriately touched by Jones, court documents show.

Jones is facing several charges of sexual abuse of a minor, assault, and sex offenses.

Elvaton Christian Academy said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected, including students, families, staff and others,” school officials said in a statement.

WJZ has not received a response from Jessup Baptist Church or Mission Fields International.

