After weeks of searching, police found the man who was wanted for an Annapolis murder that happened in April, officials announced.

The Annapolis Police Department, Prince George’s County Police Department and the US Marshals Service arrested William Hairston, 33, on Thursday for the murder of Gregory Wells. Hairston faces first- and second-degree murder, assault and firearm violation charges, per online court documents.

Officers responded to gunshots in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue on April 23, police said. Upon arriving, officers found 37-year-old Wells shot and began “attempting life-saving measures” with medics, officials said.

Wells later died at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. His death was the third and most recent homicide in Annapolis this year, according to city data.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Annapolis Police have been searching for Hairston since video tied him to the murder in April. Police tried serving him a warrant at an Annapolis home he was linked to, but he was not there.

A week into the search and getting no leads, Annapolis Police tapped Prince George’s County Police for help since Hairston was from there, a spokesperson Kortlan Jackson said.

Hairston is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond. He has no attorney listed in online court documents.