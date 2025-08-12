A Washington County high school will start the 2025-26 school year virtually, after asbestos was found in its building during construction this summer, officials announced.

The more than 900 students who attend Williamsport High School will start school online on Aug. 25 as their campus undergoes cleaning and restoration to remove the asbestos found in parts of their building. Washington County Public Schools officials said this process could last the first two marking periods of the academic year.

The school system’s calendar shows the second marking period ends on Jan. 16, 2026.

The music and sports programs seem to be intact. Band camp has kicked off, and fall sports practices are slated to start on Aug. 13, officials said.

Staffers are planning for athletic events to go on this fall in the school’s stadium. They continue searching for alternative arrangements for other extracurricular activities, officials said.

Back-to-School Night will be held in the stadium on Aug. 19, while a different location will host homecoming for students and alumni.

“While our building may be closed for now, our school community remains strong,” Washington County Public Schools officials said in a statement. “Maintaining connection and a sense of belonging for our students is more important than ever.”

Construction projects, some of which were to remove asbestos materials in a contained area, were paused following the discovery. Required testing by independent environmental safety experts revealed asbestos fibers inside and outside of the initially contained area, and additional air sampling found more in the upper and lower levels of the school, officials said.

Washington County Public Schools officials say they are working with contractors and environmental consultants during the cleaning process. They also said they’re coordinating with state and county officials, including the Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Occupational Safety and Health, and the Washington County Health Department.

None of those agencies immediately responded to a request for comment.

What is asbestos?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asbestos are minerals that form long, thin and strong fibers, mostly found in roofing shingles, cement and floor tiles. Exposure to certain types of asbestos can increase risks for diseases, including mesothelioma, the CDC said.

The Environmental Protection Agency has instituted several measures over the years to prevent asbestos exposure, including banning ongoing use of chrysotile asbestos last year.

Several schools that were built decades ago likely contain asbestos, since it was a common construction material, said Karen Selby, a registered nurse and patient advocate with The Mesothelioma Center, in a statement. Asbestos becomes dangerous when it is disturbed and disintegrates, and people inhale it through cracked ceiling tiles or old, broken-down floor tiles, Selby said.

“A major concern is that children and young adults are the most susceptible to asbestos exposure since their lungs and immune systems are still evolving,” Selby, who worked in thoracic surgery at the University of Maryland in the 1990s, said. “This also increases their risk of developing diseases down the line.”

A Washington County Public Schools facilities sheet said Williamsport High was originally constructed in 1970 and had renovations in 1990 and 2015. Officials said construction work disturbed the asbestos, and it had not been loose in the building during the previous school year. Contractors and staff who accessed the building during construction works were notified about the asbestos detection, officials said.